Brokerages Set H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Target Price at $50.00

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CLSA initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get H World Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on H World Group

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $34.49 on Friday. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. As a group, analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the third quarter worth $228,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.