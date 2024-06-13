Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) PT at GBX 1,993.33

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993.33 ($25.38).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.56) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.92) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,864 ($23.74) per share, with a total value of £335.52 ($427.25). In related news, insider Liam Condon purchased 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,767 ($22.50) per share, with a total value of £424.08 ($540.02). Also, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,864 ($23.74) per share, for a total transaction of £335.52 ($427.25). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60 shares of company stock valued at $109,638. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,627 ($20.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,779.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,695.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.41). The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,757.63, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,050.85%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

