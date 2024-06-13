Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) PT at GBX 1,993.33

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993.33 ($25.38).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.56) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.92) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Matthey

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,864 ($23.74) per share, with a total value of £335.52 ($427.25). In related news, insider Liam Condon purchased 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,767 ($22.50) per share, with a total value of £424.08 ($540.02). Also, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,864 ($23.74) per share, for a total transaction of £335.52 ($427.25). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60 shares of company stock valued at $109,638. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 0.5 %

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,627 ($20.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,779.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,695.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.41). The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,757.63, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,050.85%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.