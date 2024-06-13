Bumble Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 26,145 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 126% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,554 put options.

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.67. 488,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,505. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 1.73. Bumble has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

Institutional Trading of Bumble

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $10,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 613,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at $6,370,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bumble

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.