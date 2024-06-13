Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bureau Veritas Trading Down 3.2 %
BVVBY traded down C$1.96 on Thursday, hitting C$59.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,023. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.70. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of C$44.55 and a 12-month high of C$61.99.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
