Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Trading Down 3.2 %

BVVBY traded down C$1.96 on Thursday, hitting C$59.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,023. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.70. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of C$44.55 and a 12-month high of C$61.99.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.