C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $84.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

