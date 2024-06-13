C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.79 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 1,248,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,976,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 317,768 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 862,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

