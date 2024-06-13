Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $9,573,130.80 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $311.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $439,988,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.