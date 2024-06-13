CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Up 2.0 %

CAE Company Profile

TSE:CAE opened at C$25.53 on Thursday. CAE has a 1-year low of C$23.74 and a 1-year high of C$33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.08.

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.