Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
CHW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 23,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $6.95.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
