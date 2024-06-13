California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) vs. John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Critical Comparison

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) and John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for California BanCorp and John Marshall Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 John Marshall Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

California BanCorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.93%. Given California BanCorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than John Marshall Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

California BanCorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Marshall Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.5% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of California BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and John Marshall Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 17.16% 10.90% 1.06% John Marshall Bancorp 3.42% 7.82% 0.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California BanCorp and John Marshall Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $114.08 million 1.54 $21.63 million $2.37 8.73 John Marshall Bancorp $33.07 million 7.28 $5.16 million $0.22 77.00

California BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than John Marshall Bancorp. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Marshall Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

California BanCorp beats John Marshall Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; commercial letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. California BanCorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

