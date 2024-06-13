Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 7.8% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Cameco worth $32,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cameco by 94.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 159,981 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.67. 755,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.41 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

