Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.23

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.23 and last traded at $117.89, with a volume of 42375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Camtek

Camtek Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Camtek by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.