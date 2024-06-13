Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) a C$91.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

TSE TVK opened at C$74.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of C$27.00 and a 1-year high of C$82.93.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$214.94 million for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$6,311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,060.25. In other news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$6,311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,060.25. Also, Director Blair Cook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$298,000.00. Insiders have sold 156,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,827,200 in the last ninety days. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

