Cannell Capital LLC Sells 1,066,268 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Cannell Capital LLC decreased its holdings in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,330,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066,268 shares during the quarter. loanDepot makes up about 3.3% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.35% of loanDepot worth $15,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 674,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 147,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 162,596 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $323,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,650,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,948.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $32,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 162,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $323,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,948.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,495. Company insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 507,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,958. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $637.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.44. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. Research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

