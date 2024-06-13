Cannell Capital LLC Sells 417,338 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,338 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,922,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 306,024 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 193,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

Shares of WISH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. 247,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $131.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at ContextLogic

About ContextLogic

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Joanna Forster sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $89,347.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

