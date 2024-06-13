Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires 320,265 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,507,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,265 shares during the period. Rekor Systems comprises about 2.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REKR. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,562,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 745,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 226,411 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,700,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 84,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ REKR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 611,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.98% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

