Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys 3,212 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,180,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,187,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,297 shares of company stock worth $4,872,320 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.79.

Unity Software Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of U traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. 8,801,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,775,543. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

