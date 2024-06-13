Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $806,000 in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,887 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.09% of Ramaco Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on METC. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

METC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 348,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $553.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins bought 7,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,015.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.