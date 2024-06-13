Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,777 shares of company stock valued at $12,788,685 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,910,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,968. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average of $177.94.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

