Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Raises Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,550 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AAL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 40,723,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,535,281. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

