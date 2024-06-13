Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 127,841 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,841 shares during the quarter. Capri makes up approximately 0.7% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.06% of Capri worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,766,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,090,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,642,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,893,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.61. 604,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,205. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

