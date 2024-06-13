Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $1.01 Million Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Prudential Price Performance

NYSE PUK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. 595,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2842 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Prudential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.