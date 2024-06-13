Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,471,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,206,016. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376,560 shares of company stock valued at $240,032,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.