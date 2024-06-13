Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Capitec Bank Price Performance

Capitec Bank stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728. Capitec Bank has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $63.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59.

Capitec Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

