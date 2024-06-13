Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Down 55.0% in May

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Carbon Revolution Public from $84.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CREV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 3,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935. Carbon Revolution Public has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $197.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

About Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

