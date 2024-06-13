Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Down 55.0% in May

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Carbon Revolution Public from $84.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CREV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 3,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935. Carbon Revolution Public has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $197.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

