Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.09

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.09 and last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 202818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 20.9 %

About Cardiol Therapeutics

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.