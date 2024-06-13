Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.09

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.09 and last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 202818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 20.9 %
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cardiol Therapeutics
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.