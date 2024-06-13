CAS Investment Partners LLC Has $69.95 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,900 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up about 8.5% of CAS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CAS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $69,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

