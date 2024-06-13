Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $14.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CASY traded down $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $376.75. 163,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,482. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $216.95 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.57. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.11.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

