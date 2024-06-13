Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,217 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.3% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $3,293,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $2,198,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 148.4% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC increased their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $7.00 on Thursday, reaching $321.73. 387,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,604. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

