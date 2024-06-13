Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $323.73 and last traded at $327.88. Approximately 450,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,540,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.