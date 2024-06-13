Caz Investments LP Increases Stake in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Caz Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,676,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. AdTheorent makes up 3.3% of Caz Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in AdTheorent were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AdTheorent by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AdTheorent by 147.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 152,788 shares during the period. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Price Performance

Shares of AdTheorent stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 603,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,886. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.27 million, a P/E ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). AdTheorent had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $34.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Equities analysts predict that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADTH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

