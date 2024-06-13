CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Down 84.7% in May

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CB Scientific Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBSC remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. CB Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

About CB Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.