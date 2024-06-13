CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Down 84.7% in May

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CB Scientific Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBSC remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. CB Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
About CB Scientific
