Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on FUN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE:FUN opened at $46.72 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,215,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 68,150 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

