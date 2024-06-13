Cellnex Telecom, S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of CLLNY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 162,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,208. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25.
About Cellnex Telecom
