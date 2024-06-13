CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell Sells 15,557 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70.

Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 283,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,580. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.40 and a 1 year high of C$7.24.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.69.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

