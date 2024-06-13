Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Price Performance

CETU remained flat at $10.65 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,331. Cetus Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

Get Cetus Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cetus Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cetus Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cetus Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.