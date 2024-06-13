Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.65 and last traded at $73.04. Approximately 1,393,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,405,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $950,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after buying an additional 4,624,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after buying an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

