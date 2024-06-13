Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) COO Acquires $94,560.00 in Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.78 million, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,779,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

