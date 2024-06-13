Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:CPK opened at $107.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average is $104.56. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $129.95. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

