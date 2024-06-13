Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 128.82% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Children’s Place Stock Down 2.5 %

PLCE stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $120.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Stories

