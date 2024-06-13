Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125,454 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 309,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $49,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.23. 5,549,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,617. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

