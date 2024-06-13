Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Purchases 5,528 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.43.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $531.58. 387,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,415. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.46 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $506.42 and a 200-day moving average of $454.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

