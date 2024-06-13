Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

