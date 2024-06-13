Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 56 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Power Corp of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock by 2,376.6% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 11,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 8,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $12.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $770.06. 833,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $777.00 and a 200 day moving average of $789.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

