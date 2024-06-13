Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 885 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,138,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.13. 1,764,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.