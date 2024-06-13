CIIG Merger (OTCMKTS:CIICU) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99.
CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
