CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) to Issue $0.05 Variable Dividend

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

CION Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

CION Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

CION stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.06. 63,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,278. CION Investment has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $646.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

Insider Activity at CION Investment

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at $651,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at $651,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,067.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,729 shares of company stock valued at $110,743 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CION Investment Company Profile



CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

