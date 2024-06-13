Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 349,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after buying an additional 5,772,540 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after acquiring an additional 620,472 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Genius Sports by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 919,980 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

