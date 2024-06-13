Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Acquires $100,433.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CLF traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 794,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,471,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,347,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,314,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.5% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 289,058 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

