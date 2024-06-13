Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stake Lessened by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,952 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 0.6% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $16,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 467.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

